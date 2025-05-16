Pakistan imposes ban on dance to Indian songs

LAHORE – The federal government has directed the provincial governments to register cases against the individuals involved in dancing to Indian songs in any theatre.

The federal information minister has taken notice of the vulgar performance in stage dramas. He said that cases should be registered against anyone dancing to Indian songs in any theatre.

The federal government has also ordered that a case be registered against the producer for any immoral performance.

The government has already banned the screening of Indian films in Pakistan and the broadcasting of Indian songs on FM radio, in response to the Indian government’s aggression against Pakistan.

The measures have been taken to counter the the global dominance agenda of the Hindutva-driven Indian regime.

The development also comes after a recent escalation between Pakistan and India when the neigbouring country conducted unprovoked attacks in different cities of Pakistan.

In response, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, damaging several Indian airbases, military installations, and downing six fighter jets.

Following the befitting response from Pakistan, the US managed to broker a cease fire agreement between the two nuclear-armed countries.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, in a statement on Thursday, said the ceasefire between Pakistan and India has been extended till May 18.