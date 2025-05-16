Four Indian universities suspends MoUs with Turkish institutions over support to Pakistan

Four Indian Universities have suspended or cancelled Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with Turkish institutions after Ankara lent support to Pakistan following a recent escalation between Islamabad and New Delhi.

Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Kanpur University and Hyderabad’s Maulana Azad National Urdu University have suspended the agreements apparently due to pressure from the BJP-led Indian government.

Reports said Jawaharlal Nehru University suspended MoU with Inonu University, followed by Jamia Millia Islamia announcing that it has suspended MoU with “any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye”.

Kanpur University announced that it has revoked agreement with Istanbul University and Maulana Azad National Urdu University has cancelled the agreement with Yunus Emre Institute.

“Due to National Security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Inonu University, Turkiye stands suspended until further notice,” the varsity announced in a statement.

Jamia Milia Islamia and Maulana Azad National Urdu University also cited the same reasons in the statements.

India Today quoted Kanpur University as saying: “This move is a direct consequence of Turkey assuming a critical geopolitical stance to join hands with a nation which is openly hostile to India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

It added: “An institution linked, directly or by implication, with a strategic ally of Pakistan can no longer be a credible academic partner.”

The development comes after Trukiye announced support for Islamabad during heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

On May 9, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “We are concerned that the tension between Pakistan and India will turn into a hot conflict with missile attacks resulting in the deaths of many civilians.”

“I wish God’s mercy upon our brothers who lost their lives in the attacks and once again offer my condolences to the brotherly people and state of Pakistan,” he added.

It is recalled that Pakistan and India reached a ceasefire agreement on May 10 after it was brokered by the US government.