Deposit plastic bottles in Lahore and get Rs1,000 – Punjab govt signs recycling deal

LAHORE – Under the Chief Minister’s Green Credits Programme, the Punjab government has signed an agreement with a private company to recycle single-use plastic.

The private firm will install locally developed machines—based on Chinese technology—at four major universities in Lahore next month. Similar machines will also be placed in markets and shopping areas across the city.

These recycling machines feature two compartments: press Button A to insert a plastic bottle, enter your phone number, and then press Button B. The screen will display your earned green credits, which can also be tracked through a mobile app.

According to company chairman Gulfam Abid, around 500 tons of plastic bottle waste is generated daily. The machines will help recycle bottles and single-use plastic items, which will then be used to produce footpaths, road patchwork materials, and bricks.

He further added that inserting 20 one-and-a-half-liter bottles or 40 half-liter bottles into the machine will instantly reward the user with Rs1,000 in cash.

Not only ordinary citizens, but also 18,000 scrap collectors in Lahore will benefit from the initiative. They can contact the company through the app, after which company staff will collect bottles from them in exchange for cash.