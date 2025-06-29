Iranian army chief thanks Field Marshal Asim Munir for support during war with Israel

Iranian Army Chief Major General Abdolrahman Mousavi has expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its support during the recent 12-day war with Israel.

According to Iranian state media, General Mousavi conveyed his thanks during a phone call with Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, appreciating the solidarity shown by the Pakistani government and people during the conflict.

Israel launched strikes against Iran on June 13, targeting high-ranking military officers from both the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as senior nuclear scientists.

Subsequently, the United States also carried out airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.

In retaliation, Iran launched a series of intense missile strikes on Israel, targeting key infrastructure and installations.