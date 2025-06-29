How ‘Apna Meter, Apni Reading’ app can help you avoid overbilling?

To improve billing accuracy and reduce consumer complaints, the Ministry of Power Division has launched the Power Smart App as part of its “Apna Meter, Apni Reading” initiative. The app was officially introduced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday.

The Power Smart App empowers consumers by letting them take a photo of their electricity meter on a designated date and upload it through the app. Monthly bills will then be generated based on this image, eliminating issues like incorrect meter readings, overbilling, and delays.

“This technology allows consumers to oversee their billing and become active participants in ensuring accuracy,” said a Power Division spokesperson.

One of the app’s key benefits is preserving electricity subsidies for low-usage households. Officials explained that users consuming up to 200 units typically receive a subsidised bill of around Rs 2,330. However, a minor increase can cancel the subsidy, raising the bill to over Rs 8,000. The app ensures such users can protect their subsidy by submitting timely readings.

Importantly, if a reading is submitted through the app on the due date, any later reading—whether higher or lower—will not override the user-submitted data.

This initiative aims to enhance transparency and accountability in the billing system while giving consumers direct control. It is expected to reduce overbilling, eliminate unnecessary interference, and build trust between consumers and power providers.