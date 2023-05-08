Tekken battle: Atif Butt beats Arslan Ash to become Takedown 2023 champion

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan ace gamer Arslan Atif has bagged the leading national Tekken competition after outclassing Arslan Ash, a known player of the Tekken world.
Taking away the champion’s title from Arslan Ash is not a piece of cake, but the Gujranwala-based video gamer made it possible with his skills. He advanced to the grand finals and won a clean 3-0 set against Ash.
The duo tried their best as Atif played with Akuma in the finals while Ash opted for Kunimitsu in the contest. Butt and Siddiqui had two rounds on each other in the final set. Apparently, Atif was in hot waters just before he slammed Ash with a clutch EX Tatsumaki into Raging Demon.
🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨@AtifButt540 has emerged as the champion of Takedown 2023 by defeating @ArslanAsh95 in a thrilling grand final!— Esports Buzz (@EsportsBuzz_gg) May 7, 2023
Congratulations to Atif Butt for his incredible performance throughout the tournament#Takedown2023 #hubofesports #Esports #Tekken7 #Champion pic.twitter.com/K3iwjUbuvn
The new winner got the impressive winning amount of Rs1 million while Ash got Rs0.4 million.
Several other players were also awarded cash amounts. Heera from Ashes Gaming also made it to the top 3 and bagged Rs200,000. The fourth and fifth spot was taken by Dawood Sikandar and Farzeen.
Last year, Atif Butt won the “King of the Iron Fist” title after defeating South Korean opponent in the final of the Tekken World Tour 2022 videogame tournament in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
KARACHI – Pakistan’s rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
The greenback started the week by gaining 26 paisas against the Pakistani rupee amid looming uncertainty.
Data shared by forex dealers suggest that USD appreciated by 26 paisas and was currently hovering at Rs283.85.
Last week, the local currency improved its position against the dollar, settling with a marginal appreciation.
As International Monetary Fund (IMF) reiterated that it is working with Islamabad to bring the pending ninth review to conclusion once the necessary financing is in place and the agreement is finalised, a report by Bank of America suggested that crisis hit Pakistan will need to pause debt repayments as the government failed to salvage much needed funding from global lender.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below gold rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Karachi
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Quetta
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Attock
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Multan
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
