Tekken battle: Atif Butt beats Arslan Ash to become Takedown 2023 champion

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan ace gamer Arslan Atif has bagged the leading national Tekken competition after outclassing Arslan Ash, a known player of the Tekken world.

Taking away the champion’s title from Arslan Ash is not a piece of cake, but the Gujranwala-based video gamer made it possible with his skills. He advanced to the grand finals and won a clean 3-0 set against Ash.

The duo tried their best as Atif played with Akuma in the finals while Ash opted for Kunimitsu in the contest. Butt and Siddiqui had two rounds on each other in the final set. Apparently, Atif was in hot waters just before he slammed Ash with a clutch EX Tatsumaki into Raging Demon.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨@AtifButt540 has emerged as the champion of Takedown 2023 by defeating @ArslanAsh95 in a thrilling grand final!



Congratulations to Atif Butt for his incredible performance throughout the tournament#Takedown2023 #hubofesports #Esports #Tekken7 #Champion pic.twitter.com/K3iwjUbuvn — Esports Buzz (@EsportsBuzz_gg) May 7, 2023

The new winner got the impressive winning amount of Rs1 million while Ash got Rs0.4 million.

Several other players were also awarded cash amounts. Heera from Ashes Gaming also made it to the top 3 and bagged Rs200,000. The fourth and fifth spot was taken by Dawood Sikandar and Farzeen.

Last year, Atif Butt won the “King of the Iron Fist” title after defeating South Korean opponent in the final of the Tekken World Tour 2022 videogame tournament in Amsterdam, Netherlands.