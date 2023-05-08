One injured in blast near key Sikhism site Golden Temple in India

AMRITSAR – At least one person was injured in explosion took place near the Golden Temple, a sacred place for Sikh community, in Indian city of Amritsar on Monday.

This is the second blast in nearly two days as a minor blast occurred near the same spot on Saturday, Indian media reported, adding that the police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into it.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav have arrived at the scene and said police were investigating it from all aspects, said Indian Express.

"According to preliminary investigation, these were low-intensity blasts on the heritage street. We have been conducting a scientific investigation. Our forensic team is on the spot. We have not received a detonator or triggering mechanism from the spot. This indicates that the explosives used for the blast were kept inside a container," the senior police official was quoted as saying.

He said it was too early to say whether it was a terror angle.

DG Police added: "We will not rule out any angle. We will deeply investigate all angles. We will also investigate the significance of the timing of the blast. We will examine if someone procured a locally available material to give a wrong impression about the law and order situation in Punjab."