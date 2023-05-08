One injured in blast near key Sikhism site Golden Temple in India

AMRITSAR – At least one person was injured in explosion took place near the Golden Temple, a sacred place for Sikh community, in Indian city of Amritsar on Monday.
This is the second blast in nearly two days as a minor blast occurred near the same spot on Saturday, Indian media reported, adding that the police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into it.
Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav have arrived at the scene and said police were investigating it from all aspects, said Indian Express.
"According to preliminary investigation, these were low-intensity blasts on the heritage street. We have been conducting a scientific investigation. Our forensic team is on the spot. We have not received a detonator or triggering mechanism from the spot. This indicates that the explosives used for the blast were kept inside a container," the senior police official was quoted as saying.
He said it was too early to say whether it was a terror angle.
DG Police added: "We will not rule out any angle. We will deeply investigate all angles. We will also investigate the significance of the timing of the blast. We will examine if someone procured a locally available material to give a wrong impression about the law and order situation in Punjab."
KARACHI – Pakistan’s rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
The greenback started the week by gaining 26 paisas against the Pakistani rupee amid looming uncertainty.
Data shared by forex dealers suggest that USD appreciated by 26 paisas and was currently hovering at Rs283.85.
Last week, the local currency improved its position against the dollar, settling with a marginal appreciation.
As International Monetary Fund (IMF) reiterated that it is working with Islamabad to bring the pending ninth review to conclusion once the necessary financing is in place and the agreement is finalised, a report by Bank of America suggested that crisis hit Pakistan will need to pause debt repayments as the government failed to salvage much needed funding from global lender.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below gold rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Karachi
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Quetta
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Attock
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Multan
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
