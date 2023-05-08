Search

World

One injured in blast near key Sikhism site Golden Temple in India

02:35 PM | 8 May, 2023
One injured in blast near key Sikhism site Golden Temple in India
Source: Social media

AMRITSAR – At least one person was injured in explosion took place near the Golden Temple, a sacred place for Sikh community, in Indian city of Amritsar on Monday. 

This is the second blast in nearly two days as a minor blast occurred near the same spot on Saturday, Indian media reported, adding that the police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into it.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav have arrived at the scene and said police were investigating it from all aspects, said Indian Express.

"According to preliminary investigation, these were low-intensity blasts on the heritage street. We have been conducting a scientific investigation. Our forensic team is on the spot. We have not received a detonator or triggering mechanism from the spot. This indicates that the explosives used for the blast were kept inside a container," the senior police official was quoted as saying. 

He said it was too early to say whether it was a terror angle.  

DG Police added: "We will not rule out any angle. We will deeply investigate all angles. We will also investigate the significance of the timing of the blast. We will examine if someone procured a locally available material to give a wrong impression about the law and order situation in Punjab."

Indian police arrest Khalistan movement leader Amritpal Singh

World

Civilians dead after India's 'flying coffin' MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan

11:13 AM | 8 May, 2023

Several churches set on fire in India

10:18 PM | 4 May, 2023

India decides to dissolve all colonial-era army cantonment boards

11:35 PM | 4 May, 2023

'The Kerala Story' – Bollywood to release another anti-Muslim film ahead of India state elections

10:51 PM | 2 May, 2023

US commission again recommends India for blacklist over human rights violations

02:27 PM | 2 May, 2023

After 6 deaths, India catches elephant that loved rice

10:51 PM | 30 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Lahore-bound PIA plane accidentally enters Indian airspace due to bad ...

04:36 PM | 8 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 8th May 2023

08:42 AM | 8 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistan’s rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.

The greenback started the week by gaining 26 paisas against the Pakistani rupee amid looming uncertainty.

Data shared by forex dealers suggest that USD appreciated by 26 paisas and was currently hovering at Rs283.85.

Last week, the local currency improved its position against the dollar, settling with a marginal appreciation.

As International Monetary Fund (IMF) reiterated that it is working with Islamabad to bring the pending ninth review to conclusion once the necessary financing is in place and the agreement is finalised, a report by Bank of America suggested that crisis hit Pakistan will need to pause debt repayments as the government failed to salvage much needed funding from global lender.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-8-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 8, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below gold rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Rate In Pakistan 8 May 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Karachi PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Islamabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Peshawar PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Quetta PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Sialkot PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Attock PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Gujranwala PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Jehlum PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Multan PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Bahawalpur PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Gujrat PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Nawabshah PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Chakwal PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Hyderabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Nowshehra PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Sargodha PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Faisalabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Mirpur PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Daily Pakistan offers updated gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis.

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: