Petrol price likely to go down by Rs100 per litre in Pakistan

03:37 PM | 8 May, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Price of petrol is likely to drop sharply after the arrival of the first consignment of Russian oil in Pakistan later this month. 

Information Secretary of Pakistan Petroleum Khawaja Asif Mehmood told media the price was expected to go down by Rs100 per litre, which will prove a major relief for masses as current price of the commodity stands above Rs280 per litre. 

He further said a ship carrying Russian oil is expected reach Pakistan in the third week of May, adding that the crude oil will be processed at the domestic refineries before being supplied to the market. 

 He highlighted that there were two refineries in country, adding that work should be initiated to establish more facilities to handle the inbound oil.  

Reports said the Pakistan, which is reeling under tough economic conditions, will get a discount of up to $18 per barrel on the first shipment. 

