Lahore-bound PIA plane accidentally enters Indian airspace due to bad weather

LAHORE – A Lahore-bound passenger aircraft of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) mistakenly entered Indian airspace after failing to land at the Lahore airport due to bad weather conditions last week.
Reports said the flight PK248 took off from Muscat’s Dammam on May 6 and it was scheduled to land at the Allama Iqbal International Airprot the same day.
As the plan close the Lahore airport, pilot have to abort the landing due to heavy rainfall as it was told by the control tower to perform a go-around for another attempt.
It was the time, the pilot accindently entered Indian airspace and flew there for a total of 10 minutes before landing at the Multan airport.
According to the Indian media, the Boeing 777 was flying at 13,500 feet at a speed of 292km/hr when it entered Indian airspace. After flying for close to 40 kilometers (25 miles) through Taran Sahib and Rasulpur in the Indian state of Punjab, the aircraft turned around towards Pakistan.
During this period, the air control officers of Lahore and New Delhi remained in contact until the pilot managed to take the aircraft back to Pakistan.
It is recalled there are no direct air and rail connectivity between the two neighbouring countries due to political tension.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below gold rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Karachi
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Quetta
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Attock
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Multan
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
