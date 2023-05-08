PAC seeks details of assets owned by SC, high courts' judges

ISLAMABAD – Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan on Monday directed the authorities concerned to submit complete record of assets owned by judges of the Supreme Court and high courts and their travel history.
Khan sought the details while chairing a meeting called to examine income and assets of apex court’s Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. The PAC head expressed resentment over absence of provincial chief secretaries, saying if they were afraid of someone.
Barjees Tahir recommended Khan to seek record of asset owned by Justice Naqvi from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and other departments.
At one point, the PAC chairman said the value of a house in the federal capital is Rs250 million but it is undervalued in documents submitted to the FBR in order to evade taxes.
Noor Alam Khan also warned the officials of issuing their arrest warrants if they fail to show up in the next meeting. “I am authorised under the law to conduct investigation of assets beyond means cases through FIA or any other department”.
He directed the officials to provide details of assets, wealth statement, tax returns and plots held by the judges of the apex and high courts. He said the official will have to submit the record within 15 days.
He also summoned officials of NAB and Nadra and chief secretaries.
KARACHI – Pakistan’s rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
The greenback started the week by gaining 26 paisas against the Pakistani rupee amid looming uncertainty.
Data shared by forex dealers suggest that USD appreciated by 26 paisas and was currently hovering at Rs283.85.
Last week, the local currency improved its position against the dollar, settling with a marginal appreciation.
As International Monetary Fund (IMF) reiterated that it is working with Islamabad to bring the pending ninth review to conclusion once the necessary financing is in place and the agreement is finalised, a report by Bank of America suggested that crisis hit Pakistan will need to pause debt repayments as the government failed to salvage much needed funding from global lender.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below gold rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Karachi
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Quetta
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Attock
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Multan
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
