PAC seeks details of assets owned by SC, high courts' judges

05:11 PM | 8 May, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan on Monday directed the authorities concerned to submit complete record of assets owned by judges of the Supreme Court and high courts and their travel history.

Khan sought the details while chairing a meeting called to examine income and assets of apex court’s Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. The PAC head expressed resentment over absence of provincial chief secretaries, saying if they were afraid of someone.

Barjees Tahir recommended Khan to seek record of asset owned by Justice Naqvi from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and other departments.

At one point, the PAC chairman said the value of a house in the federal capital is Rs250 million but it is undervalued in documents submitted to the FBR in order to evade taxes.

Noor Alam Khan also warned the officials of issuing their arrest warrants if they fail to show up in the next meeting. “I am authorised under the law to conduct investigation of assets beyond means cases through FIA or any other department”.

He directed the officials to provide details of assets, wealth statement, tax returns and plots held by the judges of the apex and high courts. He said the official will have to submit the record within 15 days.

He also summoned officials of NAB and Nadra and chief secretaries.

