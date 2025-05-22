Senate Committee urges better internet connectivity, free 911 helpline for remote areas

ISLAMABAD—The Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas has called on federal authorities to address the digital divide in Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Additionally, the committee has requested the establishment of a network-independent 911 emergency helpline, according to TechJuice, a technology news platform.

In a session chaired by Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani, members, including Senators Jan Muhammad, Falak Naz, Danesh Kumar, Aimal Wali Khan, Hamid Khan, and Fawzia Arshad, reviewed a detailed briefing from the Universal Service Fund (USF). The USF’s Chief Executive Officer outlined the fund’s mandate to deliver mobile coverage, broadband connectivity, and fibre-optic deployment in Pakistan’s most remote pockets.

Senator Durrani opened the meeting with a stern condemnation of last week’s attack on a school bus in Balochistan, calling on the government to “swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice.” He then turned the committee’s focus to persistent telecom shortfalls that plague less developed districts.

The USF CEO acknowledged that some 90 percent of Pakistan’s population now enjoys basic telecommunication services, but stressed that the remaining 10 percent—scattered across sparsely populated areas—remains largely unserved. He cited security concerns, damage to infrastructure by militants, land disputes, missing clearances from highway and local authorities, and sporadic blocks imposed during military operations as key impediments.

Senator Aimal Wali Khan pressed for specifics on 24 active USF-funded projects in Mohmand, Bajaur, Waziristan, Khyber, Kurram and Orakzai districts. The committee has tasked the fund to submit a comprehensive progress report at its next sitting.

Highlighting the frustration of residents in far-flung Balochistan and other border-region communities, Senator Durrani noted, “Intermittent service cuts—often ordered by interior authorities for security reasons—cannot become a permanent fix.” He directed the ministries of Information Technology and Interior to jointly identify root causes and propose alternate, civilian-friendly measures.

The committee also sought a full breakdown of how telecom operators set call rates and the associated tax regimes, along with details of each company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Concluding the session, Senator Durrani instructed the Ministry of Information Technology to roll out a “network-free” 911 emergency line—capable of operating without internet or cell signals—and to launch a nationwide awareness campaign so that even the most isolated citizens can quickly reach first-response services.