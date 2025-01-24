Pakistani and Indian music legends meet in Dubai

In a heartwarming encounter, Pakistani singer Faisal Kapadia recently met Indian music icon Lucky Ali in Dubai, sparking excitement among their fans across both nations. Faisal took to Instagram to share a picture from the meeting, expressing his admiration for Lucky Ali’s artistry.

In his post, Faisal wrote, “Lucky Ali’s music always feels magical! We’ve met twice before briefly, but this time we got the chance to sit down in a relaxed environment and talk from the heart. It was a wonderful experience!” This reunion of two musical legends was well-received by fans, with many sharing their joy online. One user even suggested, “You two should create a song together—it would be a masterpiece! There’s a depth to your music that’s rare in today’s artists.”

Faisal Kapadia is currently promoting his LP album Zindagi Jahan Le Jaye, which was released in February 2024 and is available in Pakistan, India, and the UAE. He encouraged fans to listen to the album in its entirety to fully experience its essence. The album has received attention for its soulful tracks and thought-provoking lyrics.

Meanwhile, Lucky Ali, famous for hits like “O Sanam” and “Na Tum Jano Na Hum,” continues to make waves with his unique sound. Last year, he made headlines when he expressed his support for Palestine during a concert in Dubai, stating, “The state should be Palestine. We can all live together, but the state must be Palestine.”

This meeting between Faisal Kapadia and Lucky Ali not only delighted their followers but also highlighted the power of music in bridging cultural and political divides.