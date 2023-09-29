Imran Abbas enthralls fans with Naat recitation on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Pakistani actor, Imran Abbas, had the perfect treat for his fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Abbas is one of the few stars in the constellation of entertainment fraternity whose acting prowess and grandeur speak volumes of his versatility. Apart from his commerical and critical successes, Abbas is also praised for his vocal versatility, and is often seen serenading his loyal fanbase.

The Creature 3D actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself reciting Naat in his soulful voice. The Khuda Aur Mohabbat star's angelic voice transcended his audience into another realm of peace and serenity.

“Nahi sunta hi nahi maangne wala Tera “. Eile-e-Meelaade Nabi (sallalaaho Alehe Wasallam) mubarak to te whole universe [sic]” Abbas wrote in the caption.

The video garnered 25,000 plus views and hundreds of comments.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/19-May-2023/imran-abbas-mesmerizes-fans-with-a-beautiful-naat-recitation-in-madinah