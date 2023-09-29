Search

Sports

Pakistani shooter Kishmala Talat wins bronze in Asian Games 2023

Web Desk
11:09 PM | 29 Sep, 2023
Pakistani shooter Kishmala Talat wins bronze in Asian Games 2023
Source: File Photo

Kishmala Talat, a young shooter from Pakistan, won the bronze medal today in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

With this important victory, Pakistan won its first-ever shooting medal in the 10 metre Air Pistol competition.

She earned 218.2 total points.

On the other hand, Pakistan defeated Hong Kong to get to the final of the men's squash competition in Hangzhou today.

Pakistan's Noor Zaman beat Leung Chi Hin Henry of Hong Kong 12-10, 7-11, 11-6, and 11-8.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/29-Sep-2023/asian-games-2023-pakistan-reach-squash-final-for-the-first-time-in-13-years
 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

06:25 PM | 29 Sep, 2023

Two Pakistanis named in star-studded panel of commentators for World ...

04:19 PM | 29 Sep, 2023

Asian Games 2023: Pakistan reach squash final for the first time in ...

02:53 PM | 29 Sep, 2023

World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up match live streaming ...

08:24 PM | 28 Sep, 2023

How to watch ICC ODI World Cup 2023 matches across the world?

03:35 PM | 28 Sep, 2023

Asian Games 2023: First medal for Pakistan confirmed as squash team ...

09:46 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:47 PM | 29 Sep, 2023

Zara Noor Abbas reminices about her Umrah

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 29 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 29th September,  2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 29, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.05 289.15
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.3 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.75
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 778.84 786.84
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.24 40.64
Danish Krone DKK 41.83 42.23
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 945.27 954.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.58 176.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.31 770.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 323.01 325.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 29, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,600 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 176,270. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 29 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Karachi PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Islamabad PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Peshawar PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Quetta PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Sialkot PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Attock PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Gujranwala PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Jehlum PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Multan PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Bahawalpur PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Gujrat PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Nawabshah PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Chakwal PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Hyderabad PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Nowshehra PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Sargodha PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Faisalabad PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465
Mirpur PKR 205,600 PKR 2,465

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: