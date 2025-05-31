UAE Embassy announces changes in visa process in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The United Arab Emirates Embassy in Pakistan has announced an important change in its visa processing procedure.

Starting from June 2, 2025, only applicants with a verified biometric appointment code will be allowed entry into the visa center, the embassy announced.

It added that before visiting the embassy, applicants must deposit a non-refundable fee of $69 at any branch of Bank Alfalah.

On the day of the appointment, applicants must bring the original bank receipt, all required documents, and photocopies of documents uploaded during the online visa application.

Applicants who completed the online visa form but have not received an appointment code should contact the EIMASS help desk at +971 2 418 6999.

After verification, the appointment code will be sent via SMS or email.

Once received, applicants must visit the portal (details provided via EIMASS) to select their appointment date and time using their passport number and appointment code.

This system is solely for biometric verification and document authentication related to visa applications.