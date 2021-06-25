Russia to hold joint naval drills with Pakistan, India this year

06:46 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
Russia to hold joint naval drills with Pakistan, India this year
ST. PETERSBURG – The Russian Navy will hold an international naval exercise with the navies of India and Pakistan this year, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov said.

He stated that while addressing the opening the 10th International Maritime Defense Show-2021 (IMDS-2021) that commenced on June 23.

"Our foreign partners have had to reduce their participation in international drills over the pandemic. Traditionally, we will hold drills with our Indian and Pakistani partners. As part of IMDS-2021, we will discuss these drills with our colleagues today," foreign media quoted Yevmenov as saying.

He said that four foreign ships will reach St. Petersburg for Russia’s Main Naval Parade that will commence on July 25.

Pakistan, Russia express resolve to deepen, ... 02:54 PM | 23 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Russia have expressed the resolve to deepen and diversify the bilateral relationship, ...

