Over 150 missing after residential building collapses in Miami

07:41 PM | 25 Jun, 2021
Over 150 missing after residential building collapses in Miami
More than 150 people have been listed as missing after the collapse of a 12-storey residential building partially collapsed in the US city of Miami.

Four people have so far died in the tragic incident that occurred in Miami-Dade, a country in Florida State.

A huge operation is underway since yesterday when the building came down to locate the survivors trapped under the debris of the building.

Authorities are yet to determine the sudden collapse of the 40-year-old building from where dozens of people have been evacuated.

President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for Florida, meaning the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) will help state agencies with the relief effort, BBC reported

Overnight several rescue teams used sonar cameras and trained dogs to trace the survivors while efforts are being made to reach the victims through an underground car park below the building.

Charles Burkett, the mayor of Surfside, said that most residents would have been asleep when the building collapsed at about 01:00 (05:00 GMT).

"It's heartbreaking because it doesn't seem to me... that we will find people alive," Burkett said.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vowed to continue the rescue operation adding that there are hopes of finding people alive.

