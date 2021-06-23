Pakistan, Russia express resolve to deepen, diversify bilateral ties
Web Desk
02:54 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
Pakistan, Russia express resolve to deepen, diversify bilateral ties
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Russia have expressed the resolve to deepen and diversify the bilateral relationship, the state broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The resolve was made at a meeting between National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Platonovich Patrushev in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

During the meeting, according to Radio Pakistan, they also exchanged views on the regional security and the latest situation in Afghanistan.

The Russian secretary of the Security Council also invited the National Security Adviser to visit Moscow.

Pakistan, Tajikistan resolve to further deepen ... 06:38 PM | 22 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Tajikistan have reiterated their resolve to further deepen and diversify the bilateral ...

More From This Category
Pakistan to mortgage airports, motorways to issue ...
03:00 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
PM Imran chairs special meeting of National ...
03:19 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
Covid-19 – PIA plane brings more doses of ...
02:10 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
No reason to keep Pakistan in FATF's grey list as ...
01:43 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
Pakistan reports 930 new Covid cases, 39 deaths
12:18 PM | 23 Jun, 2021
Three dead, 21 injured in Lahore’s Johar Town ...
11:52 AM | 23 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
The Undertaker challenges Akshay Kumar to a 'real match'
04:06 PM | 23 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr