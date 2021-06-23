Pakistan, Russia express resolve to deepen, diversify bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Russia have expressed the resolve to deepen and diversify the bilateral relationship, the state broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The resolve was made at a meeting between National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Platonovich Patrushev in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

During the meeting, according to Radio Pakistan, they also exchanged views on the regional security and the latest situation in Afghanistan.

The Russian secretary of the Security Council also invited the National Security Adviser to visit Moscow.