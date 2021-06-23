PM Imran chairs special meeting of National Intelligence Coordination Committee
ISLAMABAD – A special meeting of recently established National Intelligence Coordination Committee was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan at Inter Services Intelligence Secretariat on Wednesday.
DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hamid welcomed the premier and federal ministers.
The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary, and thee Heads of Services’ Intelligence Agencies, Intelligence Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
The National Intelligence Coordination Committee, “a platform for Intelligence Coordination/ Cooperation for unified and wholesome National Intelligence Assessment" was notified by the federal government on 22 January 2021.
A comprehensive briefing followed by discussion on enhanced intelligence cooperation was held. Prime Minister appreciated the ongoing efforts and expressed satisfaction over the performance of National Intelligence Coordination Committee.
