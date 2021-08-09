Three Pakistan Customs officials shot dead in DI Khan

06:28 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
Three officials of Pakistan Customs were killed and another injured when unknown assailants opened fire on them at a check post in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.

Police said that the victims were checked vehicles at a point on Draban Road when four gunmen on two vehicles targeted them.

Customs officials named Taj Baseer, Farooq Khan and Farooq Jaan lost their lives in the incident. The injured official has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The police have cordoned off the area while an operation has been launched to arrest the suspects.

