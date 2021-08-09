Three Pakistan Customs officials shot dead in DI Khan
06:28 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
Share
Three officials of Pakistan Customs were killed and another injured when unknown assailants opened fire on them at a check post in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.
Police said that the victims were checked vehicles at a point on Draban Road when four gunmen on two vehicles targeted them.
Customs officials named Taj Baseer, Farooq Khan and Farooq Jaan lost their lives in the incident. The injured official has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.
The police have cordoned off the area while an operation has been launched to arrest the suspects.
- Three Pakistan Customs officials shot dead in DI Khan06:28 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
-
-
- Pakistan to ban train travel for unvaccinated citizens from Oct 105:41 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
- PM Imran inaugurates world's biggest Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore05:30 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
-
- Fiza Ali quashes marriage rumours05:24 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
- TikTok star Alishba Anjum jumps into Khanpur Dam, video goes viral05:05 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021