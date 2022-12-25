US Embassy warns staff against visiting Marriott due to 'possible attack'

ISLAMABAD – The US Embassy in Islamabad on Sunday directed its staff not to visit the Marriott Hotel in the federal capital due to a “possible attack”.

According to a security alert issued by the embassy, the US government is “aware of information that unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays”.

The embassy also urged its staff to avoid “non-essential, unofficial travel in Islamabad throughout the holiday season” due to the red alert declared in the city and the ban on public gatherings.

The embassy advised its staff to exercise vigilance at events, places of worship, and avoid locations with large crowds; review their personal security plans; carry identification and follow requests from law enforcement; be aware of their surroundings and monitor local media for updates.

The advisory from the US Embassy comes two days after a suicide bomber killed a policeman and wounded six others in Islamabad.

After Friday's bombing, the Islamabad administration banned all types of gatherings, especially activities related to the upcoming local government elections, for two weeks and declared a high alert in the city for 48 hours.

In 2008, 60 people were killed when a suicide bomber rammed a truck packed with 600 kilogrammes of explosives into the outer gates of the five-star Marriott Hotel.