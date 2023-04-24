60 killed by ‘men in army uniform’ in Burkina Faso

Men wearing military uniforms killed approximately 60 civilians in a village in northern Burkina Faso, according to the local prosecutor.
The incident has prompted an investigation into the latest wave of violence in the insurgency-hit country. Burkina Faso is located in the Sahel region of West Africa and is among the world's most unstable and impoverished countries.
Suspected militants have been carrying out attacks in the country, which is grappling with an insurgency that spilled over from Mali. The village of Karma, where the attack occurred, is close to the Malian border and is a popular destination for illegal gold miners.
Survivors reported that more than 100 people on motorbikes and pick-up trucks raided the village, dressed in military uniforms, and killed dozens of men and young people. The attack came a week after suspected militants killed 34 defence volunteers and six soldiers near the village of Aorema. In response, the Burkinabe military junta declared a "general mobilisation" to combat the wave of violence.
Burkina Faso's transitional president, Captain Ibrahim Traore, has pledged to recapture the 40% of the country's territory controlled by militants and to hold elections for a civilian government by 2024. The violence has left over 10,000 people dead and displaced two million from their homes, according to aid groups.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 24, 20230 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.5
|290
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,374.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Karachi
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Quetta
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Attock
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Multan
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
