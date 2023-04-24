Search

Shehnaaz Gill celebrates 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' box office success

Web Desk 02:55 PM | 24 Apr, 2023
Source: Instagram

Salman Khan’s latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has taken the Indian box office by storm, with the film earning over ₹25 crores on its second day of release.

The film's total collection so far has inched closer to the ₹50 crore club in India, with its second-day earnings standing at ₹41.56 crores. The film witnessed a growth of 62.87% on Saturday, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share his observations on the film's performance, saying, "#SalmanKhan’s superstardom is on display as #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan witnesses remarkable growth on Day 2 [#Eid]… Biz escalates across the board… #SalmanKhan + #Eid =… Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr. Total: ₹ 41.56 cr. #India biz."

Bigg Boss season 13 runner-up Shehnaaz Gill is all set to mark her debut in Bollywood with the movie "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" alongside Salman Khan. During a recent interview with a leading news source, she shared that she has several upcoming projects, including a film with Rhea Kapoor which she believes she has done a good job in.

She also revealed that she will be sharing the screen with Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in a movie directed by Rhea Kapoor's husband, Karan Boolani. 

She recently celebrated Eid by sharing a stunning photoshoot on her Instagram account. The pictures feature her in a gorgeous fuchsia-pink outfit. The caption read, "Eid Mubarak to everyone!"

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released in theatres on Friday and marks Salman's full-fledged theatrical release on Eid after four years. The movie, produced by Salman Khan Film (SKF), also features Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, and Bhumika Chawla, along with Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

