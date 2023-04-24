Sri Lanka set to gift two female elephants to Pakistan

Sri Lanka will gift Pakistan two elephants following the tragic death of an African mammoth, Noor Jehan, at Karachi Zoo.
The Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka, Yasin Joyia, confirmed the news on Sunday, revealing that both elephants will be female, with one going to the Karachi Zoo and the other to Lahore.
Joyia expressed his grief over the death of Noor Jehan, who passed away due to prolonged health issues, which reportedly worsened due to a lack of care at the zoo. He also mentioned that there are currently no elephants in Lahore Zoo after the passing of Suzi in May 2017, who was the only large mammal there.
The Sri Lankan envoy assured that the names of the elephants would be given by the government back home, and their arrival would be announced shortly. This news has been well received by animal lovers in Pakistan, as the outcry against the caging of animals in zoos has been ongoing for quite some time.
With a broken heart we must inform you that #NoorJehan passed away this morning. ???? After an unfortunate incident that left her unable to leave the pool in her enclosure, Noor Jehan was unable to stand up on her own.
????: PAWS | Mahera Omar pic.twitter.com/fOu1V3NMGB— FOUR PAWS (@fourpawsint) April 22, 2023
The heartbreaking story of Noor Jehan's plight has put a spotlight on the lack of care and attention given to animals in captivity, sparking outrage among animal rights activists in Pakistan and abroad. Many have taken to social media to express their concern and sadness over the incident, with calls for the zoo to be shut down.
It remains to be seen how the two elephants will fare in their new home, but it is hoped that their arrival will help improve conditions for animals in zoos across the country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 24, 20230 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.5
|290
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,374.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Karachi
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Quetta
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Attock
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Multan
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,686
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.