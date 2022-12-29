Nida Yasir explains why she invited viral dance girl Ayesha to her show

Call it God's grace or social media's power, Pakistani viral dance girl Ayesha shot to fame overnight.

The social media influencer has already faced her fair share of criticism and moral policing. Ayesha's journey is incomplete without mentioning her appearance on Pakistani host and actress Nida Yasir's show Good Morning Pakistan, arguably the most popular morning TV show in Pakistan.

As per an unspoken tradition of Pakistani reality television shows, Nida Yasir invited Ayesha to her show and she was brutally criticised for her antics. Though the trolling subsided, but Nida did not comment on the backlash. However, she explained in a recent interview that inviting such 'internet celebrities' isn't her “fault” but the fault of those who turn these folks into sensations overnight.

Ayesha went viral for her dance on a remix of Lata Mangeshkar’s classic song Mera Dil Ye Pukary Aaja.

Nida herself made an appearance on Express TV’s The Talk Talk Show with host Hassan Choudary, finally addressing the drama.

The Hum Tum actress explained, “Not everyone’s going to like you — be it your day-to-day life, people in school, college, or university. Either you have proper friends or people who simply don’t like you. It’s part of life and you cannot make everyone happy. I saw this tweet by Shafaat when I called that famous TikToker Ayesha on my show and everyone came for me for not [inviting] those who have gotten a medal for something or someone with a list of achievements.”

Further clarifying the situation, Nida suggested that she invited many accomplished people to her show but they “never went viral” or got the show any ratings.

The Wrong No. 2 producer claimed, “I’ve invited eight to 10 people at a time to my show who do such unique things that leave you amazed. Look at the ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ girl and Zara who got a distinction. I called both of them together on my show. Now tell me who do you know better? Where did Zara go? It’s not my fault; it’s the people who are at fault.”

The Nadaaniyaan famed star explained that if TV channels are inclined to show “saas-bahu [mother-in-law daughter-in-law] issues,” then these reality TV shows show exactly what people want to see.

The Yeh Zindagi Hai actress reasoned, “If I bring well-educated people on my show, then you must watch it. Why don’t you? You saw that one show that I did on request of multiple people because nowadays people attach my photo with someone I don’t even know. It’s the people who want it to happen and then they complain also.”

On professional front, Nida made a successful return with Phir Se Naadaaniyaan recently.