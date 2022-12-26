Nida Yasir gets candid about Pakistani actors hiding their relationships

Pakistan’s favourite television host Nida Yasir has amassed a huge fan following with her impeccable and fun ways to treat her fans, audience, and the celebrities invited on her show.

The 49-year-old diva recently sat down with the host Hassan Choudary during an interview and revealed how she juggles appropriate and fun content without offending her fans and guest celebrities. Yasir also revealed how many stars had hidden their private life and relationships from the public eye which she absolutely respected on her show, Good Morning Pakistan.

For starters, Good Morning Pakistan is one of the most-watched Pakistani morning shows that have helped many one-hit wonders propel into stardom. The show has also become a source of galore memes on the internet primarily for Yasir's mind-boggling questions and antics.

During The Talk Talk Show with Choudary, the Baal Baal Bach Gaye producer talked about how many aspiring and A-list celebrities have kept their relationships private to avoid any breach of privacy. Yasir suggested that there have been times when she hid the secrets of married celebrity couples who are invited on the show accompanied by their partners. The Naadaaniyaan also suggested how many stars from the showbiz fraternity are dating but do not announce it publicly to avoid tabloids.

The Hum Tum actress seemed to be hinting at the latest rumored celebrity couple Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza following their appearance on her show.

On the work front, Yasir recently produced Wrong No., Mehrunisa V lub u, and Wrong No. 2.