Pakistan

Punjab rolls out Mazdoor Card to facilitate labourers across region

Web Desk 02:24 PM | 26 Dec, 2022
LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led Punjab government has launched Mazdoor Card to facilitate labourers across the most populous province.

Reports in local media said 1.2 million labourers and 6.8 million heirs registered with the Punjab Social Security department will be benefited from the latest initiative.

The labourers can use this card as a debit card and identity code as it aimed to ensure timely payment of financial benefits.

Besides the payment withdrawal, workers can receive health facilities using a Mazdoor card as it will be accepted at hospitals and dispensaries of the Social Security Institute as well as enlisted medical facilities across Punjab.

Officials further linked this card to previously existing Sehat Sahulat Card and various government loan schemes.

Sehat Card facility now fully available across Lahore: Info minister

A special concession would be available on the Mazdoor card on Railways, Stores and Private Schools for children's education. Other benefits include up to 30 per cent discount on products of more than 130 companies.

