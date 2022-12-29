How to get Austria's work permit? Here is the guide to answer your queries

Austria is one of the most prosperous countries in Europe and it offers its workers a variety of opportunities to succeed and life their lives to the best. Each year, it attracts foreign nationals for work purposes.

In order to move to Austria, you are required to have an Austrian work permit as well as a visa. The most common type of work visa in Austria is a Red-White-Red Card.

Below is a complete guide on how to relocate to Austria.

Do I Need a Visa to Work in Austria?

Yes. In order to work in Austria, you must first apply for a work permit. The only exception to this rule is for residents from within the EU or EEA.

Even citizens from EU/EEA countries are able to live and work in Austria only for up to 90 days, after which they must apply for a certificate of registration in order to continue their stay.

What Is a Red-White-Red Card?

A Red-White-Red Card is a work permit and residence permit that allows its holders to stay and work in Austria for a period of up to 2 years. It is issued to highly skilled individuals from other countries who wish to work in Austria.

The eligibility criteria for this permit is measured with a points system. Within the system personal attributes such as language skills, professional achievements, age, and work experience are all marked accordingly.

You will qualify for a Red-White-Red Card if you fall in any one of these categories:

Very highly qualified workers

Skilled workers in shortage occupations

Other key workers

Graduates of universities and colleges of higher education in Austria

The permit is issued in the form of a card with a picture and it serves as an ID and so can be carried.

Requirements for an Austria Work Visa

In addition to the basic Austria visa requirements, you’ll need some specific documents for a work permit, including:

Statement of the Employer

Your employer must provide you with a statement according to the Act Governing Employment of Foreign Nationals (AuslBG).

Proof of Professional Qualifications

These include references and employment verification.

Evidence of Language Skills

You must provide proof of German or English language skills with an internationally verified diploma.

Research Activities

You also need to submit any research publication or declaration from a university that you worked as a researcher or at a research center (if applicable).

Patent Registration

A patent registration by an excerpt from the national/regional register of patents (if applicable).

Proof of Last Year’s Annual Gross Salary

These include tax statements proving your salary.

Proof of Your Previous Position

You must provide a declaration from your previous employer that you worked in a leadership position.

Proof of your Previous Company’s Status

You must also provide documentation that the company you worked at is listed on the stock exchange.

Proof that you Studied In Austria

These include confirmation by means of your record of studies (Studienbuch) and relevant exam certificates.

Proof the Habilitation

This is a postdoctoral lecturing qualification that recognizes you as a qualified individual to do research or teach within a scientific field.

Employment Contract

You need to provide a copy of your contract from your current employer in Austria that states your annual gross salary.

How to Apply for an Austrian Work Visa?

In order to apply for a Red-White-Red Card, there are a few steps you need to follow as under:

Secure a job. Apply for the work permit. Apply for a work visa. Travel to Austria.

Let's dive deep into the steps now.

Secure a job in Austria

You must have secured a job ready in Austria before you apply for a work permit. If you do not have evidence of work (work contract), you are not allowed to apply for the Red-White-Red Card visa.

Apply for the work permit

Once you are employed by someone in Austria, you are eligible to apply for a work permit. Your employer can apply for the permit for you in their local residence authority or you can apply personally at a representative authority within your residence country.

Apply for a work visa

While an Austria work permit allows you to work and live within Austria for a lengthy period, you can’t enter Austria without a D visa and you must apply for a national D visa before you move to Austria.

A national visa lets you stay in Austria for up to 6 months, and this visa’s only purpose is to allow you entry into Austria. Once you pick up your Red-White-Red card, the visa won’t be necessary.

It should be kept in mind that you have three days after you enter Austria to register with the registration office.

Travel to Austria

Once you have secured a work visa you can travel to Austria freely, pick up your work permit and start your new life in Austria. After a two-year period, you can apply for a Red-White-Red Card Plus which enables you to stay in Austria for two more years.

Where Do I Apply for an Austria Work Visa?

For your national D visa to enter Austria, you have to apply at your local office, either an embassy or a consulate.

For your work permit, you can also apply at local representation, but your employer may also apply for you in Austria. You should apply for your work permit first and if you get the permit then the visa process should go much easier.

How Long Does It Take to Get an Austria Work Visa?

The processing time for an Austria work visa usually takes about 8 weeks but delays could happen.

How Long Does an Austria Work Visa Last?

An Austrian work Visa lasts two years. During this time, you can work and live freely within Austria just like any other resident in Austria. If your employment contract is over before the two years expire, your visa will last for the time frame of your work plus an extra three months.

Can I Extend an Austria Work Visa?

If you want to extend your work permit, you can apply for an extension of your Red-White-Red Plus card, which lets you stay for two more years in Austria.

Moreover, after you’ve had a Red-White-Red Plus card for two years you can apply for another card and this time you’ll be able to stay for 3 years. An important aspect of this is that you must apply for the extension three months before your visa expires.

If you’ve been living with a work permit for 5 years in Austria, you are qualified to apply for a residence title “long-term resident-EU (Daueraufenthalt – EU)”. Your residence permit needs to be renewed too.

Requirement for Extension

In order to qualify for an extension, you must also fulfill module 1 of the integration agreement. Completing module 1 means that you have basic knowledge of the German language according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

Can I Switch Employers With an Austria Work Visa?

You can’t switch employers with an Austria Work Visa. A Red-White-Red permit is issued with a specific employer. If you wish to work for someone else, you must apply again for the work permit.

Other Types of Austria Work Visa

There are a few other types of Austria Work visas that you can apply for depending on what suits your situation best.

EU Blue Card

An EU Blue Card is a type of work permit that is not based on points system. In order to qualify for an EU Blue Card, you need to meet the criteria as under:

You’ve completed your tertiary education at an accredited University (at least a three-year program).

Your salary is at least 1.5 higher than the annual salary in Austria. In 2021 the amount is around 65,000€.

There is no one qualified for the position that is registered as a job seeker with the Public Employment Service.

You must have secured work at least for the period of one year in Austria.

Austrian Job Seeker Visa

A job seeker visa allows you to stay in Austria for 6 months while you search for employment. Please note that only very highly skilled individuals are eligible to apply for a job seeker visa and those who achieve 70 points or higher in the points system will get a job seeker visa.

Can I Bring My Dependents to Austria With a Work Visa?

Yes, you can. If you hold a Red-White-Red Card your family members can apply for a Red-White-Red Card Plus which allows them to work and live in Austria for 1 up to 2 years. Family members are:

Spouse.

Same-sex registered partner.

Minor children.

How Much Does the Austria Work Permit Cost?

An Austria work permit in its whole will cost about 160€. You have to pay 120€ when you submit the application, an additional 20€ when you receive the permit, and 20€ for the police identification data (costs can vary depending on time).