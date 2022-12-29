PTI announces protest rallies across Pakistan from tomorrow

LAHORE – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced to start of nationwide protests from tomorrow (Friday) against rising inflation and the deteriorating economy.

Fawad Chaudhry, the former information minister, and close aide of the ousted premier, addressed a presser in the provincial capital Lahore where he announced to stage nationwide rallies. The defiant politician said the anti-inflation movement will continue until Sharif-led government is sent packing.

PTI also announced to hit the streets against electricity and gas load shedding, calling upon distressed masses to join protests to be led by PTI lawmakers across Pakistan.

Fawad mentioned that Imran Khan will join the agitators during the third week of the protest. He also slammed ruling alliance members to accept a technocrat government, calling it another trick to delay general elections.

He ruled out any possibility of a technocrat government, saying there is no space in the Constitution, and further mentioned that Pakistani people will not accept any technocrat setup.

The former information minister, who was flanked by the party’s provincial leadership, comes down hard on the establishment, calling them responsible if the technocrat set up fails to deliver.

He further called on leaders to stop doing experiments, adding that the people of our country are not lab mouse.

This ant-inflation march is the latest gambit in PTI’s efforts to stage political comeback.