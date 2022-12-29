PTI announces protest rallies across Pakistan from tomorrow

LAHORE – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced to start of nationwide protests from tomorrow (Friday) against rising inflation and the deteriorating economy.
Fawad Chaudhry, the former information minister, and close aide of the ousted premier, addressed a presser in the provincial capital Lahore where he announced to stage nationwide rallies. The defiant politician said the anti-inflation movement will continue until Sharif-led government is sent packing.
PTI also announced to hit the streets against electricity and gas load shedding, calling upon distressed masses to join protests to be led by PTI lawmakers across Pakistan.
Fawad mentioned that Imran Khan will join the agitators during the third week of the protest. He also slammed ruling alliance members to accept a technocrat government, calling it another trick to delay general elections.
He ruled out any possibility of a technocrat government, saying there is no space in the Constitution, and further mentioned that Pakistani people will not accept any technocrat setup.
The former information minister, who was flanked by the party’s provincial leadership, comes down hard on the establishment, calling them responsible if the technocrat set up fails to deliver.
He further called on leaders to stop doing experiments, adding that the people of our country are not lab mouse.
This ant-inflation march is the latest gambit in PTI’s efforts to stage political comeback.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 29, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.1
|235.65
|Euro
|EUR
|261
|263.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|298
|301
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65
|65.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.5
|156.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168
|169.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.95
|169.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.7
|244.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,750 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 156,680. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 163,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,750
|PKR 2,090
