Search

PakistanTop News

PTI announces protest rallies across Pakistan from tomorrow

Web Desk 09:43 PM | 29 Dec, 2022
PTI announces protest rallies across Pakistan from tomorrow
Source: PTI official (Twitter)

LAHORE – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced to start of nationwide protests from tomorrow (Friday) against rising inflation and the deteriorating economy.

Fawad Chaudhry, the former information minister, and close aide of the ousted premier, addressed a presser in the provincial capital Lahore where he announced to stage nationwide rallies. The defiant politician said the anti-inflation movement will continue until Sharif-led government is sent packing.

PTI also announced to hit the streets against electricity and gas load shedding, calling upon distressed masses to join protests to be led by PTI lawmakers across Pakistan.

Fawad mentioned that Imran Khan will join the agitators during the third week of the protest. He also slammed ruling alliance members to accept a technocrat government, calling it another trick to delay general elections.

He ruled out any possibility of a technocrat government, saying there is no space in the Constitution, and further mentioned that Pakistani people will not accept any technocrat setup.

The former information minister, who was flanked by the party’s provincial leadership, comes down hard on the establishment, calling them responsible if the technocrat set up fails to deliver.

Pakistan to dish out public relief package amid soaring inflation

He further called on leaders to stop doing experiments, adding that the people of our country are not lab mouse.

This ant-inflation march is the latest gambit in PTI’s efforts to stage political comeback.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Sharjeel, Shan return as Pakistan announce probable squad for New Zealand ODI series

05:37 PM | 29 Dec, 2022

PTI MNAs to be summoned individually for verification of resignations: NA speaker 

03:00 PM | 29 Dec, 2022

Pakistan resumes thermal screening at airports amid fears of Covid BF.7 variant

09:51 AM | 29 Dec, 2022

Pakistan Army's top brass vows to crush terrorism menace

09:21 PM | 28 Dec, 2022

Pakistan court releases convicted rapist after settlement to marry victim

07:10 PM | 28 Dec, 2022

Who hired Husain Haqqani to build Gen Bajwa's image in US during PTI govt? asks Imran Khan

09:17 PM | 28 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Saudi Arabia all set to hold four-day Hajj Expo next month

11:22 PM | 29 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 29, 2022

07:58 AM | 29 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 29, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.1 235.65
Euro EUR 261 263.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 298 301
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.4 69
Saudi Riyal SAR 65 65.6
Australian Dollar AUD 155.5 156.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168 169.35
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.50
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.95 169.25
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 242.7 244.45
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,750 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 156,680. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 163,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 182,750 PKR 2,090

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: