Actor Inayat Khan robbed at gunpoint in Karachi for fourth time

KARACHI – Pakistani TV actor Inayat Khan was robbed by two armed men in the country’s largest port city this week.

The Dil Lagi star was deprived of his valuables as the Sindh capital is in the grip of street crimes. Khan on Thursday took to his Instagram to share his ordeal with his fans and social media users.

Recalling the mugging incident, he said two armed men robbed him at gunpoint around midnight while he was returning from the gym, highlighting the poor law and order situation in the country’s financial hub.

He revealed that this is the fourth time he has lost his valuables to street criminals. He called on Sindh Police to control street crimes. He added that he does not share such incidents on Instagram, but the fourth mugging incident prompted him to share his agony with the public.

Lately, Pakistan’s celebrity chef Shireen Anwar was robbed of her belongings in the city.

The harrowing stories of street crime in the metropolis continue to make headlines, especially after massive floods that wreaked havoc across the country. They also triggered vigilante justice, as many robbers were killed by citizens in recent times.