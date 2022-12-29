Did Ahsan Khan get a nose job done?

Lollywood is a world full of glamour and challenges, and maintaining one's physical appearance is a big deal, whether for personal satisfaction or professional success.

Thankfully, Pakistani showbiz industry's accomplished actor Ahsan Khan never had to worry about his looks or acting prowess.

A God-gifted actor and model, Khan proved in the blockbuster drama serial Beti that he is more than just a pretty face.

Although he has a career of more than two decades, the Barson Baad actor's fans seem to be convinced the actor has changed in terms of looks.

Currently basking in the success of his latest offering, Fraud, Khan has aced the art of segueing back and forth from negative roles to positive ones. However, in order to stay younger and relevant, Khan's admirers believe he went under the knife to look more handsome than he naturally is.

In a recent video uploaded by the Udaari actor on his Instagram account, Khan could be heard jamming to drama serial Fraud's OST to commemorate the project's ending. However, Khan's followers noticed a slight change in his facial features, assuming that the actor received rhinoplasty (or a nose job) - a plastic surgery procedure to enhance one's looks.

With many speculations online, the Maryam Periera star has yet to address the rumours.

Social media users jumped into Khan's comment section to show their concern.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Shahrukh Ki Saliyan, Alif, Bandhay Aik Dor Say, Qayamat, Qissa Meherbano Ka, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, Meray Humnasheen and Fraud.