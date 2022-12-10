Pakistan’s celebrity chef Shireen Anwar robbed on Karachi street
KARACHI – Pakistan’s celebrity chef Shireen Anwar, who hosted a cooking show for years, was recently robbed of her belongings in the country’s largest metropolis.

Shireen becomes the latest mugging victim as the port city witnessed an alarming surge in street crime after floods. Shireen, also known as Shireen Apa, was out on a street when two motorbike-riding thugs approached her and robbed her of all her belongings after assault.

The chef shared her ordeal in a morning show on a private news channel, revealing that she was still in psychological shock after the incident.

Recalling the horror she faced, the senior citizen said the thugs recognised her by face and warned her of grave consequences if she registered a complaint.

As the clip of her ordeal went viral, social media users started condemning the incident with many blaming law enforcers. Shireen's fans are lending their support in the comment section while calling on the provincial administration to took notice of the alarming situation.

People started venting anger as the situation in Karachi has just gone from bad to worse in recent times. A recent report showed more than 81,000 street crime incidents in 2022. At least 52,000 bikes were stolen and snatched, whereas, 26,400 residents were deprived of smartphones.

