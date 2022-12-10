Watch - Bohemia treats Lahore with electrifying performance at Pak Fest
Web Desk
11:40 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
Watch - Bohemia treats Lahore with electrifying performance at Pak Fest
Source: Bohemia (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani-American rapper, songwriter, and record producer Bohemia has brought his fiery Punjabi rap songs and high energy at Pak Fest 2022 in Lahore.

Treating fans to his electrifying presence, Bohemia gave an energetic performance at a live concert at the Pak Fest yesterday, and the crowd went absolutely wild.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a video of his performance with a heartwarming caption. It reads, 'Last night Lahore came out for me! and I’m absolutely humbled ???? I love you all. #lahore #blessed #thankful????'

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BOHEMIA (@iambohemia)

Bohemia, reached Pakistan on 3 December to perform at the Pak Fest 2022 that was organised by Bisma Akbar of Master. The Kali Denali rapper performed for millions of his fans at Pakistan’s biggest festival at the Khayaban-e-Amin Stadium in Lahore.

On the work front, Bohemia has also been featured on Coke Studio and performed numerous songs in 2012 and 2020. Some of his hit music includes School Di Kitaab and Kandyaari Dhol Geet.

Bohemia beats Aima Baig in Go-karting 08:51 PM | 6 Dec, 2022

Lollywood's favourite singer Aima Baig and bonafide rapper Bohemia have come together to break the internet once ...

More From This Category
Watch – Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill play a ...
08:37 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill dance to 'Dil Diyan ...
07:09 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
Saba Faisal deletes her video messages about son, ...
07:33 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
'Disappointing' – Aima Baig's rendition of ...
11:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
Deepika Padukone to join Rohit Shetty’s cop ...
09:01 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
#MeraDilYehPukareAaja dance girl to star in a ...
05:14 PM | 10 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch – Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill play a fun blinking game
08:37 PM | 10 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr