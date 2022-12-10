Watch - Bohemia treats Lahore with electrifying performance at Pak Fest
Share
Pakistani-American rapper, songwriter, and record producer Bohemia has brought his fiery Punjabi rap songs and high energy at Pak Fest 2022 in Lahore.
Treating fans to his electrifying presence, Bohemia gave an energetic performance at a live concert at the Pak Fest yesterday, and the crowd went absolutely wild.
Taking to Instagram, he shared a video of his performance with a heartwarming caption. It reads, 'Last night Lahore came out for me! and I’m absolutely humbled ???? I love you all. #lahore #blessed #thankful????'
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Bohemia, reached Pakistan on 3 December to perform at the Pak Fest 2022 that was organised by Bisma Akbar of Master. The Kali Denali rapper performed for millions of his fans at Pakistan’s biggest festival at the Khayaban-e-Amin Stadium in Lahore.
On the work front, Bohemia has also been featured on Coke Studio and performed numerous songs in 2012 and 2020. Some of his hit music includes School Di Kitaab and Kandyaari Dhol Geet.
Bohemia beats Aima Baig in Go-karting 08:51 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
Lollywood's favourite singer Aima Baig and bonafide rapper Bohemia have come together to break the internet once ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Gen Bajwa asked me to remove Buzdar, paving way for Aleem Khan as ...12:22 AM | 11 Dec, 2022
- 'Disappointing' – Aima Baig's rendition of 'Kahani Suno' fails to ...11:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
-
- Pakistan’s celebrity chef Shireen Anwar robbed on Karachi street11:21 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
- Protests erupt in Bangladesh against rising petrol prices, ...10:56 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
- Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill dance to 'Dil Diyan Gallan' at Bigg ...07:09 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
-
- Saba Faisal deletes her video messages about son, daughter-in-law07:33 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022