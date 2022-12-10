Watch - Bohemia treats Lahore with electrifying performance at Pak Fest

Pakistani-American rapper, songwriter, and record producer Bohemia has brought his fiery Punjabi rap songs and high energy at Pak Fest 2022 in Lahore.

Treating fans to his electrifying presence, Bohemia gave an energetic performance at a live concert at the Pak Fest yesterday, and the crowd went absolutely wild.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a video of his performance with a heartwarming caption. It reads, 'Last night Lahore came out for me! and I’m absolutely humbled ???? I love you all. #lahore #blessed #thankful????'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOHEMIA (@iambohemia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farrukh Khan (@highlifebahrain)

Bohemia, reached Pakistan on 3 December to perform at the Pak Fest 2022 that was organised by Bisma Akbar of Master. The Kali Denali rapper performed for millions of his fans at Pakistan’s biggest festival at the Khayaban-e-Amin Stadium in Lahore.

On the work front, Bohemia has also been featured on Coke Studio and performed numerous songs in 2012 and 2020. Some of his hit music includes School Di Kitaab and Kandyaari Dhol Geet.