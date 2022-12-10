'Disappointing' – Aima Baig's rendition of 'Kahani Suno' fails to impress fans

Aima Baig is an accomplished singer, and her songs have always been successful to tug at everyone’s heartstrings. She recently released her own rendition of Kaifi Khalil's Kahani Suno's soulful track.

Touched by the melodious song, the Do Bol crooner released a cover of the melody, along with an official video.

Soon after Baig's version went viral, many admirers also chimed applauded her for her work. However, many fans seemed unimpressed with her take on the track. They proceeded to highlight their disappointment with the rendition.

Her new song Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha was a nostalgic trip back to first love and first heartbreak but many were left unimpressed and disappointed.

Kaifi Khalil’s Kahani Suno 2.0 has been massively popular and so many reels were made on it. Aima, being the experimental singer she is, liked the song so much that she decided to bring her own element to it which has received a mixed response from the music buffs.