'Disappointing' – Aima Baig's rendition of 'Kahani Suno' fails to impress fans
Share
Aima Baig is an accomplished singer, and her songs have always been successful to tug at everyone’s heartstrings. She recently released her own rendition of Kaifi Khalil's Kahani Suno's soulful track.
Touched by the melodious song, the Do Bol crooner released a cover of the melody, along with an official video.
Soon after Baig's version went viral, many admirers also chimed applauded her for her work. However, many fans seemed unimpressed with her take on the track. They proceeded to highlight their disappointment with the rendition.
View this post on Instagram
Her new song Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha was a nostalgic trip back to first love and first heartbreak but many were left unimpressed and disappointed.
Here are some of the comments:
Kaifi Khalil’s Kahani Suno 2.0 has been massively popular and so many reels were made on it. Aima, being the experimental singer she is, liked the song so much that she decided to bring her own element to it which has received a mixed response from the music buffs.
'Pyaar Hua Tha' – Aima Baig's latest song is ... 08:36 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Singer Aima Baig has dropped the new song of ‘Pyar Hua Tha’ – her version of Kaifi Khalil’s ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Gen Bajwa asked me to remove Buzdar, paving way for Aleem Khan as ...12:22 AM | 11 Dec, 2022
- 'Disappointing' – Aima Baig's rendition of 'Kahani Suno' fails to ...11:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
-
- Pakistan’s celebrity chef Shireen Anwar robbed on Karachi street11:21 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
- Protests erupt in Bangladesh against rising petrol prices, ...10:56 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
- Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill dance to 'Dil Diyan Gallan' at Bigg ...07:09 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
-
- Saba Faisal deletes her video messages about son, daughter-in-law07:33 PM | 10 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022