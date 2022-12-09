'Pyaar Hua Tha' – Aima Baig's latest song is out now
Web Desk
08:36 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
'Pyaar Hua Tha' – Aima Baig's latest song is out now
Source: Aima Baig (Instagram)
Share

Singer Aima Baig has dropped the new song of ‘Pyar Hua Tha’ – her version of Kaifi Khalil’s chart-topper ‘Kahani Suno’.

Showcasing an incredible vocal range, the rendition of Kaifi Khalil's career-defining project is taking listeners on a nostalgic journey filled with mixed emotions.

With a number of successful chart-topping songs, the Kaif o Suroor singer is considered one of the best singers in Pakistan, and this song further proofs it.

The stunning video shows the true essence of the song’s lyrics and highlights the post-breakup phase.

The song is an absolute beauty and perfection to the acoustic sound that mesmerizes the listeners.

Here is what the fans had to say about the latest release:

Aima’s “Pyar hua tha” is a definite gift for Pakistani music industry and to the ears around the globe. The track is available on YouTube and across major music streaming services for listeners.  

Bohemia beats Aima Baig in Go-karting 08:51 PM | 6 Dec, 2022

Lollywood's favourite singer Aima Baig and bonafide rapper Bohemia have come together to break the internet once ...

More From This Category
Mahira Khan's bag misplaced by Saudi Airlines
10:41 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Dananeer and Khushhal gear up for a new TV project
09:41 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Another Indian actress quits showbiz to embrace ...
11:12 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Azlan Shah's unusual wedding gift for wife ...
10:02 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Mahira Khan and Hrithik Roshan rub shoulders at ...
06:42 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Inside the lavish wedding of Fazila Qazi and ...
05:09 PM | 9 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan's bag misplaced by Saudi Airlines
10:41 PM | 9 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr