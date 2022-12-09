'Pyaar Hua Tha' – Aima Baig's latest song is out now

Singer Aima Baig has dropped the new song of ‘Pyar Hua Tha’ – her version of Kaifi Khalil’s chart-topper ‘Kahani Suno’.

Showcasing an incredible vocal range, the rendition of Kaifi Khalil's career-defining project is taking listeners on a nostalgic journey filled with mixed emotions.

With a number of successful chart-topping songs, the Kaif o Suroor singer is considered one of the best singers in Pakistan, and this song further proofs it.

The stunning video shows the true essence of the song’s lyrics and highlights the post-breakup phase.

The song is an absolute beauty and perfection to the acoustic sound that mesmerizes the listeners.

Here is what the fans had to say about the latest release:

She did it So Beautiful ❤️???? Loved Loved Loved it ❤️#pyarhuatha #aimabaig pic.twitter.com/SzY3YQxbWk — کشمل شہزاد ???????????? (@kshii_here) December 9, 2022

Aima’s “Pyar hua tha” is a definite gift for Pakistani music industry and to the ears around the globe. The track is available on YouTube and across major music streaming services for listeners.