PM Shehbaz’s ten special aides given state minister status
09:21 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given the status of state minister of his ten special assistants, it emerged on Friday.
Reports said PML-N’s Iftikhar Ahmed, Mehar Arshad and Ahmed Khan, and PPP’s Raza Rabbani, Mahesh Kumar, Faisal Karim Kund and Sardar Saleem Hainder have been made state ministers.
The premier has also given the status of state minister to Tasnim Ahmed Qureshi, Sardar Shahjahan, Muhammad Ali Shah and Malik Nauman Laghari.
Cabinet approves resignations of Lt Gen Faiz ... 11:34 PM | 5 Dec, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Sharif-led federal Cabinet has approved the resignations of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed and ...
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- PM Shehbaz’s ten special aides given state minister status09:21 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Azam Swati taken away by Sindh police hours after Balochistan court ...07:45 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan registers Google as a company, finally!07:28 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Prime suspect in 12-year-old girl’s rape, murder case arrested in ...06:58 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Mahira Khan and Hrithik Roshan rub shoulders at Red Sea International ...06:42 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
Mahira Khan and Hrithik Roshan rub shoulders at Red Sea International Film Festival
06:42 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Inside the lavish wedding of Fazila Qazi and Qaisar Khan Nizamani's ...05:09 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic breaks the internet with new photos04:47 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Legendary singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan celebrates 48th birthday04:21 PM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022