PM Shehbaz’s ten special aides given state minister status

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given the status of state minister of his ten special assistants, it emerged on Friday.

Reports said PML-N’s Iftikhar Ahmed, Mehar Arshad and Ahmed Khan, and PPP’s Raza Rabbani, Mahesh Kumar, Faisal Karim Kund and Sardar Saleem Hainder have been made state ministers.

The premier has also given the status of state minister to Tasnim Ahmed Qureshi, Sardar Shahjahan, Muhammad Ali Shah and Malik Nauman Laghari.