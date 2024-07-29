Search

Web Desk
03:24 PM | 29 Jul, 2024
Latest immigration control office becomes part of Multan Airport

MULTAN - In a bid to enhance security with the latest technology, Multan International Airport has installed a new, state-of-the-art immigration control office,

This upgrade follows the recent installation of a similar facility at Lahore Airport and is aimed at improving the detection and prevention of illegal immigration by enabling officials to better identify fraudulent documents and verify passports and visas for any forgery and tempering.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) announced that the new office is equipped with advanced forensic and IT tools designed to support immigration officials as they perform their duties.

The FIA has implemented specialized training programs to ensure that immigration officials are well versed with the new technology and the upgrade is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency of immigration controls.

The recent installation at Lahore Airport of the Scandline Immigration Control Office, featuring advanced forensic and IT equipment, marks another step forward to thwart illegal immigration.

Sarfaraz Khan, Director of Lahore Zone, received an in-depth briefing on the modern equipment provided in collaboration with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), ARY News reported.

This facility is designed to improve the screening process for fake, suspicious, and illegal documents, while also strengthening efforts against illegal immigration and human trafficking. 

It is to be highlighted that the system would help immigration officials detect suspicious individuals as scores of beggars disguised as Umrah pilgrims were offloaded from multiple flights at the Multan airport in recent months.

Earlier, last year, the Secretary Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development told the Senate Committee on Overseas Pakistanis that a significant proportion of beggars were trafficked abroad through illegal channels.

The secretary informed the lawmakers that a whopping 90 percent of beggars apprehended in foreign countries belonged to Pakistan, adding that Iraqi and Saudi ambassadors have reported overcrowded jails due to these arrests.

