Honda CD 70 2025 Zero Markup Installment Plan revealed

Atlas Honda 2025 model is in market but like previous models, the new two wheeler also comes with updated stickers. Available in red, yellow, and a new black variant with red and white stripes, as well as a blue option, the 2025 CD70 does not include any mechanical or design upgrades beyond the new color schemes.

CD 70 2025 model continues Honda's legacy of providing reliable, fuel-efficient motorcycles suited for various road conditions.

Honda CD 70 2025 Price Update

As of August 2024, Honda CD 70 2025 is available at Rs157,900 in local market.

CD 70 Installment Azadi Offer

This offer is available through Alfa Mall as Bank Alfalah introduced a zero installment plan for 12 months, extending the previously available options of three and six-month plans.

With this limited-time offer, the monthly installment will be Rs13,158, excluding processing fees.

