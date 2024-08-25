Search

PAKvBAN: Pakistan on the Ropes as Bangladesh near victory in Rawalpindi Test

Web Desk
12:41 PM | 25 Aug, 2024
PAKvBAN: Pakistan on the Ropes as Bangladesh near victory in Rawalpindi Test
Source: PakistanCricketBoard/Facebook

Shan Masood led Pakistan are in distressing situation as Bangladesh gave tough time to hosts on the final day of first Test being held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Pakistani side ended their innings at 108-6, with Mohammad Rizwan (22) and Shaheen Afridi (1) still at the crease, trailing by nine runs.

The last day started with Pakistan behind by 94 runs, with skipper Shan Masood (9) and Abdullah Shafique (12) at the crease. However, shortly after play resumed, the hosts lost their captain for just 14 runs. Babar Azam came in after Masood's dismissal but was dismissed after scoring mere 22.

Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Aghan were gone on duck as Pakistan continued to lose wickets at regular intervals.

On day four, Bangladesh took a 117-run lead after posting 565 in response to Pakistan's 448/6. Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim led the charge with a remarkable 191 off 341 balls, including 22 fours and a six.

The day was dominated by Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who contributed 77 off 179 balls.

The day began with Bangladesh resuming at 316-5 in 92 overs, with Mushfiqur (55 off 122) and Liton Das (52 off 58) at the crease. Naseem Shah quickly dismissed Das, with Mohammad Rizwan taking the catch.

However, Rahim stood firm and went on to score a brilliant century, becoming the third batter to reach a hundred in this Test. Rahim and Miraz's partnership put Pakistan on the back foot. Rahim was on track for his fourth double-century but fell short by nine runs when Mohammad Ali took his wicket.

Pakistan wrapped up the Bangladesh innings following Rahim's dismissal, with Shaheen Afridi taking the wickets of Hasan Mahmud and Miraz, while Naseem Shah dismissed Shoriful Islam, who scored 22 off 14 balls.
 
  
 

12:41 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

PAKvBAN: Pakistan on the Ropes as Bangladesh near victory in Rawalpindi Test

