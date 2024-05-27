Polish woman robbed by two fake police officials in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Two suspects robbed a foreign woman by impersonating police officers in the federal capital.

Reports said the incident took place at Sector F-6 Super Market in Islamabad where the suspects robbed the foreign woman.

The fake police officers fled after taking away £500 and some euros from the Polish citizen under the pretext of checking.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter after receiving the complaint.

Earlier this year, the policeman, who thrashed a foreign cyclist in Sadiqabad city of Pakistan, was suspended.

Sadiqabad District Police Officer (DPO) Rizwan Umar Gondal had suspended the assistant sub-inspector who manhandled the foreign tourist and order departmental action against him.

Describing the incident, Gondal said that three foreign cyclists were provided security according to the standard operating procedure when they entered the Sadiqabad Tehsil of Rahim Yar Khan District from the Sindh Province. He said the cyclists insisted that they did not want security and this led to a clash between them and the policemen.