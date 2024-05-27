Polish woman robbed by two fake police officials in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Two suspects robbed a foreign woman by impersonating police officers in the federal capital.
Reports said the incident took place at Sector F-6 Super Market in Islamabad where the suspects robbed the foreign woman.
The fake police officers fled after taking away £500 and some euros from the Polish citizen under the pretext of checking.
Police have launched an investigation into the matter after receiving the complaint.
Earlier this year, the policeman, who thrashed a foreign cyclist in Sadiqabad city of Pakistan, was suspended.
Sadiqabad District Police Officer (DPO) Rizwan Umar Gondal had suspended the assistant sub-inspector who manhandled the foreign tourist and order departmental action against him.
Describing the incident, Gondal said that three foreign cyclists were provided security according to the standard operating procedure when they entered the Sadiqabad Tehsil of Rahim Yar Khan District from the Sindh Province. He said the cyclists insisted that they did not want security and this led to a clash between them and the policemen.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 27, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
