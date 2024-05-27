Sun to align with Holy Kaaba today in ‘zero shadow’ position

Muslims on Monday will be able to spot Qibla simply by facing the sun in celestial phenomenon as the sun will be directly overhead Kaaba for the first time this year.

The sun's alignment with Holy Kaaba at at 12:18 pm local time will disappear shadow of Islam's holiest site completely.

This celestial event allows people worldwide to easily determine Qibla direction in line with sun's direction. The alignment of the sun over the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque occurs twice annually.

This occurs due to the tilt of Earth's axis as the sun moves up to 23.5 degrees north and south of the celestial equator. It passes directly over locations on the equator during the equinox and then shifts northward toward the Tropic of Cancer before moving southward again.

Meanwhile, people are advised to avoid looking directly at the sun, even for a very short time, without protection for the eyes.