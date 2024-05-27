Search

ViralWorld

Sun to align with Holy Kaaba today in ‘zero shadow’ position

Web Desk
01:29 PM | 27 May, 2024
Sun to align with Holy Kaaba today in ‘zero shadow’ position
Source: File Photo

Muslims on Monday will be able to spot Qibla simply by facing the sun in celestial phenomenon as the sun will be directly overhead Kaaba for the first time this year.

The sun's alignment with Holy Kaaba at at 12:18 pm local time will disappear shadow of Islam's holiest site completely.

This celestial event allows people worldwide to easily determine Qibla direction in line with sun's direction.  The alignment of the sun over the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque occurs twice annually.

This occurs due to the tilt of Earth's axis as the sun moves up to 23.5 degrees north and south of the celestial equator. It passes directly over locations on the equator during the equinox and then shifts northward toward the Tropic of Cancer before moving southward again.

Meanwhile, people are advised to avoid looking directly at the sun, even for a very short time, without protection for the eyes.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

02:31 PM | 27 May, 2024

Over 2,000 buried alive in Papua New Guinea landslide

01:29 PM | 27 May, 2024

Sun to align with Holy Kaaba today in ‘zero shadow’ position

11:39 AM | 27 May, 2024

Qassim University Fully Paid Scholarship for Master's Program 2024

09:44 AM | 27 May, 2024

Govt's chicken distribution ceremony turns into looting frenzy in ...

09:17 AM | 27 May, 2024

Palestinians burned alive in Rafah as Israeli army attack safe zone

05:42 PM | 26 May, 2024

Hamas launches missile attack on Tel Aviv

Most viewed

09:42 PM | 24 May, 2024

ICJ orders Israel to stop Rafah military offensive

07:50 PM | 24 May, 2024

Man slashes pregnant wife's belly to discover baby's gender

02:52 PM | 26 May, 2024

Harvard graduates walk out of commencement over exclusion of Gaza ...

06:42 PM | 24 May, 2024

ICJ orders Israel to halt offensive in Gaza’s Rafah

Advertisement

Latest

02:31 PM | 27 May, 2024

Over 2,000 buried alive in Papua New Guinea landslide

Gold & Silver

03:15 PM | 24 May, 2024

Gold registers losses for third consecutive day in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 27 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 27, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.25 280
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.75 748.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.57 916.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Baht THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: