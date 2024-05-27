Sun to align with Holy Kaaba today in ‘zero shadow’ position

Muslims on Monday will be able to spot Qibla simply by facing the sun in celestial phenomenon as the sun will be directly overhead Kaaba for the first time this year.
The sun's alignment with Holy Kaaba at at 12:18 pm local time will disappear shadow of Islam's holiest site completely.
This celestial event allows people worldwide to easily determine Qibla direction in line with sun's direction. The alignment of the sun over the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque occurs twice annually.
This occurs due to the tilt of Earth's axis as the sun moves up to 23.5 degrees north and south of the celestial equator. It passes directly over locations on the equator during the equinox and then shifts northward toward the Tropic of Cancer before moving southward again.
Meanwhile, people are advised to avoid looking directly at the sun, even for a very short time, without protection for the eyes.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 27, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.