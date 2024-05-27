Search

Mehwish Hayat enjoys super relaxing time at spa in Texas

01:50 PM | 27 May, 2024
Mehwish Hayat enjoys super relaxing time at spa in Texas
Source: Instagram

KARACHI – Mehwish Hayat is Pakistan’s talented and versatile actress, who has earned her a large fan following both within the country and internationally.

On the work front, she is currently collaboration with the Indian Punjabi rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh for a joint project. 

In a recent talk to media, Mehwish Hayat said that she had been in contact with the Indian rapper for quite some time now and they were discussing collaboration on a track. She said the song in question has been recorded, but first they will shot the video of this song and then it will be released

The Lollywood diva used to share her photos and videos on social media platform Instagram to keep her fans updated about her personal and professional activities.

This time around, the recipient of Tamgha -e-Imtiaz, shared a story on Instagram, revealing that she enjoyed a relaxing day at a spa centre.

“Had a super relaxing time at Oasis Moroccan Bath,” she captioned the post.  

She has appeared in numerous Pakistani television dramas and films, earning critical acclaim and several awards for her performances. Some of her notable television dramas include "Man Jali," "Mirat-ul-Uroos," and "Dil Lagi."

In addition to her work in television, Mehwish Hayat has also starred in several Pakistani films, including "Na Maloom Afraad," "Jawani Phir Nahi Ani," and "Punjab Nahi Jaungi." Her performances in these films have contributed to her reputation as one of the leading actresses in Pakistani cinema.

01:50 PM | 27 May, 2024

Mehwish Hayat enjoys super relaxing time at spa in Texas

