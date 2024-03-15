Sajal Aly’s new videos take internet by storm

Sajal Aly stepped into the world of showbiz with the Pakistani television drama "Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain" in 2011, swiftly making her mark in the entertainment industry.

Subsequently, she continued to excel in various projects, earning a spot among Pakistan's top actresses.

Not only has Sajal Aly showcased her acting prowess in Pakistani showbiz, but she has also demonstrated her acting talent in Bollywood.

In 2017, she starred alongside Indian legend Sri Devi in the film "Mom," portraying the character of Sri Devi's daughter.

Recently, Sajal Aly shared a post on the photo and video-sharing app Instagram, where she can be seen adorned in golden attire.

In this captivating look, Sajal Aly is seen wearing exquisite jewelry from the Pakistani jewelry brand "Haroon Sharif Jewelers," adding a touch of glamour to her appearance.

The included images depict Sajal Aly striking elegant poses, while the videos in the post showcase her playful demeanor with her team members, alternating between subtle expressions and lighthearted moments.

In the mentioned post, Sajal Aly is seen posing gracefully, while in the videos, she displays a mix of subtle expressions and playful interactions with her team members.