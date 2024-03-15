Sajal Aly’s new videos take internet by storm

Sajal Aly stepped into the world of showbiz with the Pakistani television drama "Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain" in 2011, swiftly making her mark in the entertainment industry.
Subsequently, she continued to excel in various projects, earning a spot among Pakistan's top actresses.
Not only has Sajal Aly showcased her acting prowess in Pakistani showbiz, but she has also demonstrated her acting talent in Bollywood.
In 2017, she starred alongside Indian legend Sri Devi in the film "Mom," portraying the character of Sri Devi's daughter.
Recently, Sajal Aly shared a post on the photo and video-sharing app Instagram, where she can be seen adorned in golden attire.
In this captivating look, Sajal Aly is seen wearing exquisite jewelry from the Pakistani jewelry brand "Haroon Sharif Jewelers," adding a touch of glamour to her appearance.
The included images depict Sajal Aly striking elegant poses, while the videos in the post showcase her playful demeanor with her team members, alternating between subtle expressions and lighthearted moments.
In the mentioned post, Sajal Aly is seen posing gracefully, while in the videos, she displays a mix of subtle expressions and playful interactions with her team members.
Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 15, 2024, Friday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.75 for selling.
Euro moves down to 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.75
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.75
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.4
|750.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.89
|173.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.18
|733.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.98
|320.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.