Pakistan

FIA summons Sher Afzal Marwat over ‘controversial’ tweets

01:19 PM | 15 Mar, 2024
Sher Afzal Marwat, a leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and recently elected member of the National Assembly, was summoned on Friday by the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The summons, scheduled for March 18, pertains to an inquiry into a tweet made by the lawmaker on March 9. The FIA’s notice was issued following a complaint filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Barrister Aqeel Malik.

Marwat had posted several tweets on X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 9, although it remains unclear which specific tweet prompted the complaint.

One of his tweets raised concerns about an alleged assassination attempt orchestrated by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, stating, “It is imperative to publicly acknowledge that ‘Maryam Nawaz Sharif’ poses a threat to my life, as she has orchestrated an ‘assassination attempt against me,’ which can take place at any time.”

Additionally, Marwat claimed that $100,000 had been allocated by Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the execution of his murder.

In other tweets, Marwat announced plans for a “historic protest” in Islamabad, urging people to join him at the Zero Point Interchange in the federal capital. He informed about convoys departing from various cities to participate in the gathering, which would then proceed towards the bridge near the Centaurus Mall. He specified that younger individuals would march to the press club, while older people and families would travel by car.

Furthermore, Marwat commemorated the death anniversary of party worker Ali Bilal, also known as Zille Shah, who passed away under mysterious circumstances the previous year.

