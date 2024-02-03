Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates 1st Nikkah anniversary, calls Ansha his “lifeline”

Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi is ecstatic on celebrating his 1st wedding anniversary with his darling wife, Ansha.

Ansha is the daughter of iconic Pakistani player, Shahid Afridi. The couple were engaged for two years ago before tying the knot.

Shaheen took to platform X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a picture of the couple looking at a neon sign that read, "Happy Nikah Anniversary Ansha & Shaheen." The couple looked adorable as Shaheen wrapped his arm around Ansha, who lovingly rested her head on his shoulder.

And if that wasn't heartwarming enough, Shaheen also wrote sweet, wholesome words for Ansha on the auspicious occasion. Shaheen expressed his gratitude for “all the things” Ansha has done gor him and made his heart “swell with joy.” Shaheen ended the note by calling Ansha his “strength” and cheered towards many more years of bliss.

“Happy 1st Wedding Anniversary my soulmate, my lifeline!” Shaheen began writing on X.

“I will always be grateful to you for all the things that you have done for me and that made my heart swell with joy,” he further added.

“Thank you for being my strength throughout the year,” the cricketer wrote.

“Here's to many many more years to come, In shaa'Allah.”

Previously on their Nikkah ceremony, Shaheen stated, “AlhumduLillah, Almighty has been very kind and generous. May we always remain as a garment to each other.

Thank you everyone for the well wishes and making our special day even better. Remember us in your special prayers” on Instagram.

The young couple, who tied the knot in the presence of their parents, friends and family, took the internet by storm. Although the couple's families tried to keep the event intimate, the star-studded ceremony made headlines, nevertheless. From their wedding preparations to the list of guests, Afridis' family affair gathered all the limelight as their fans yearned for more.

The young couple later celebrated their lavish wedding festivities in September of 2023.