Search

Lifestyle

From Humayun Saeed to Shaista Lodhi, Pakistani celebs grace Shaheen Afridis’s wedding

Maheen Khawaja
06:03 PM | 20 Sep, 2023
From Humayun Saeed to Shaista Lodhi, Pakistani celebs grace Shaheen Afridis’s wedding
Source: Instagram

The wedding of the talented Pakistani bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has become a hot topic in both mainstream and social media.

Today marks a joyous occasion as the star cricketer ties the knot with Ansha Shahid Afridi, the daughter of the legendary Pakistani cricketer, Shahid Afridi. The couple exchanged their vows in an intimate family-oriented Nikah ceremony back in February 2023, which saw the presence of numerous well-known personalities.

Captivating glimpses from their wedding has been making waves on social media. The opulent ceremony unfolded at a picturesque venue, graced by the presence of close family members and friends of both Shahid Afridi and Shaheen Shah Afridi. While the bowler chose not to share pictures with his wife on social media, he enthusiastically posed for snapshots with his friends and family, including the likes of Babar Azam.

A star-studded affair it was, as the event was graced by the presence of the crème de la crème of celebrities. From the impeccable style of Nadia Hussain and Junaid Khan to the sheer elegance of Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, and Aijaz Aslam, not to forget the stunning Shaista Lodhi. The fashion-forward Humayun Alamgir and the radiant Javeria Saud brought their A-game, dressed to steal the spotlight.

Shaheen Afridi all set to tie the knot with Ansha Afridi today

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

09:19 AM | 20 Sep, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi’s wedding pictures, videos ...

10:12 PM | 19 Sep, 2023

Babar Azam attends Shaheen and Ansha’s wedding

11:14 AM | 19 Sep, 2023

Inside Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha's colorful Mehndi ceremony (See ...

05:51 PM | 17 Sep, 2023

Justin Bieber rocks Pakistani brand's outfit in latest pictures

04:47 PM | 16 Sep, 2023

When will the first female astronaut hoist Pakistani flag in space?

10:10 PM | 15 Sep, 2023

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding invite goes viral

Advertisement

Latest

06:38 PM | 20 Sep, 2023

NAB reopens graft cases against Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari after SC ruling

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 20 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 20 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 20, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 295.5 298.65
Euro EUR 320 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373.5 377
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Australian Dollar AUD 78.9 79.7
Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.66 797.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.87 41.27
Danish Krone DKK 42.6 43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 771.25 779.25
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.57 82.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 331.2 333.7
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 20, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,990.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 20 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: