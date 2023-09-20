From Humayun Saeed to Shaista Lodhi, Pakistani celebs grace Shaheen Afridis’s wedding

The wedding of the talented Pakistani bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has become a hot topic in both mainstream and social media.

Today marks a joyous occasion as the star cricketer ties the knot with Ansha Shahid Afridi, the daughter of the legendary Pakistani cricketer, Shahid Afridi. The couple exchanged their vows in an intimate family-oriented Nikah ceremony back in February 2023, which saw the presence of numerous well-known personalities.

Captivating glimpses from their wedding has been making waves on social media. The opulent ceremony unfolded at a picturesque venue, graced by the presence of close family members and friends of both Shahid Afridi and Shaheen Shah Afridi. While the bowler chose not to share pictures with his wife on social media, he enthusiastically posed for snapshots with his friends and family, including the likes of Babar Azam.

A star-studded affair it was, as the event was graced by the presence of the crème de la crème of celebrities. From the impeccable style of Nadia Hussain and Junaid Khan to the sheer elegance of Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, and Aijaz Aslam, not to forget the stunning Shaista Lodhi. The fashion-forward Humayun Alamgir and the radiant Javeria Saud brought their A-game, dressed to steal the spotlight.