From Humayun Saeed to Shaista Lodhi, Pakistani celebs grace Shaheen Afridis’s wedding

The wedding of the talented Pakistani bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has become a hot topic in both mainstream and social media.
Today marks a joyous occasion as the star cricketer ties the knot with Ansha Shahid Afridi, the daughter of the legendary Pakistani cricketer, Shahid Afridi. The couple exchanged their vows in an intimate family-oriented Nikah ceremony back in February 2023, which saw the presence of numerous well-known personalities.
Captivating glimpses from their wedding has been making waves on social media. The opulent ceremony unfolded at a picturesque venue, graced by the presence of close family members and friends of both Shahid Afridi and Shaheen Shah Afridi. While the bowler chose not to share pictures with his wife on social media, he enthusiastically posed for snapshots with his friends and family, including the likes of Babar Azam.
A star-studded affair it was, as the event was graced by the presence of the crème de la crème of celebrities. From the impeccable style of Nadia Hussain and Junaid Khan to the sheer elegance of Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, and Aijaz Aslam, not to forget the stunning Shaista Lodhi. The fashion-forward Humayun Alamgir and the radiant Javeria Saud brought their A-game, dressed to steal the spotlight.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 20, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|295.5
|298.65
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373.5
|377
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|78.9
|79.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.66
|797.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.87
|41.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.6
|43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|771.25
|779.25
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.57
|82.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.2
|333.7
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
