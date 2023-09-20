Search

NAB reopens graft cases against Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari after SC ruling

06:38 PM | 20 Sep, 2023
NAB reopens graft cases against Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari after SC ruling
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has reopened 80 corruption cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ex-president Asif Ali Zardari and other politicians. 

The anti-corruption watchdog has written a letter to registrar of an accountability court in Islamabad in line with the Supreme Court’s ruling. The NAB will later submit the record of all cases to court to resuming hearing. 

The fake accounts’ case against Asif Ali Zardari, rental power case against Speaker National Assembly Raja Parvez Ashraf, Toshakhana cases against Nawaz Sharif, Yousaf Raza Gilani and others are among the 80 cases, which has been reopened. 

The accountability department has also reopened an assets beyond means case against former finance minister Ishaq Dar. 

Last week, the Supreme Court declared a petition filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the amendments made by the previous coalition government to accountability laws admissible.

A three-member bench headed by outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah announced the ruling with 2-1 majority.

Bandial and Justice Ahsan declared Imran’s plea admissible while Justice Shah wrote a dissenting note.

The court had also invalidated some amendments made to the accountability laws, calling them contrary to the Constitution of Pakistan.

The top court had invalidated an amendment which limited the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) powers regarding cases involving over Rs500 million. It has also struck down another amendment related to the plea bargain.

The apex court had directed that cases which were closed as the amount involving in them were below Rs500 million should be fixed for hearing before accountably courts. It had given seven days to NAB to send the record of all cases to the courts.

Justice Mansoor says CJP Bandial should form full court to hear NAB amendments case

