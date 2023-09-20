PAF contingent returns after attending Shaheen-X air exercise in China

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent landed back at an operational air base after successful participation in Shaheen-X air exercise in China.
The contingent included PAF's J-10 C and JF-17 lead fighter aircraft, Combat Pilots, Air Defence Controllers, and technical ground crew, who remained actively engaged in the exercise.
The successful participation of PAF air and ground crew in Shaheen series air exercises is reflective of the sound foothold of operational training of PAF personnel in line with the latest developments in aerial warfare in the face of shared challenges, the PAF said in a statement.
Earlier, the PAF contingent concluded its successful participation in the multinational tri-services air exercise, Bright Star 2023, held at Mohammed Naguib Military Base in Egypt.
This two-week-long exercise brought together a total of 30 countries, including prominent participants such as Pakistan, United States, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan, Greece and Qatar.
The exercise showcased the exemplary performance of PAF's contingent and its state-of-the-art JF-17 Thunder fighter jets. This participation not only highlighted PAF's commitment to regional and international cooperation but also underscored its capabilities and prowess to operate in diverse and challenging environments.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 20, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|295.5
|298.65
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373.5
|377
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|78.9
|79.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.66
|797.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.87
|41.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.6
|43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|771.25
|779.25
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.57
|82.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.2
|333.7
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
