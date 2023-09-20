Security forces kill terrorist in Dera Isamil Khan operation

RAWALPINDI – Security forces on Wednesday killed a terrorist and injured the other during an intense exchange of fire in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Kulachi of Dera Ismail Khan district.

During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the Army troops and terrorists, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians, it said.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation, whereas sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.