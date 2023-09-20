Search

Pakistan

Security forces kill terrorist in Dera Isamil Khan operation

08:03 PM | 20 Sep, 2023
Security forces kill terrorist in Dera Isamil Khan operation
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – Security forces on Wednesday killed a terrorist and injured the other during an intense exchange of fire in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Kulachi of Dera Ismail Khan district. 

During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the Army troops and terrorists, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said. 

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians, it said.

 The locals of the area appreciated the operation, whereas sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Six Pakistani soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists killed in South Waziristan ambush

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

04:54 PM | 19 Sep, 2023

‘Eternal Brotherhood-II’: Multi-national special forces exercise ...

12:29 PM | 16 Sep, 2023

PTI chief Imran Khan moves IHC to get bail in cipher case

09:19 AM | 16 Sep, 2023

Deadly car-trailer collision in Rahim Yar Khan kills eight; several ...

05:41 PM | 15 Sep, 2023

Jail authorities defend decision of denying telephonic contact ...

03:36 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

US cipher case: Bail petitions of Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood ...

11:09 AM | 14 Sep, 2023

Asad Umar granted bail in cipher case as Imran Khan, Qureshi remain ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:03 PM | 20 Sep, 2023

Security forces kill terrorist in Dera Isamil Khan operation

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 20 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 20 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 20, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 295.5 298.65
Euro EUR 320 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373.5 377
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Australian Dollar AUD 78.9 79.7
Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.66 797.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.87 41.27
Danish Krone DKK 42.6 43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 771.25 779.25
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.57 82.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 331.2 333.7
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 20, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,990.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 20 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 218,100 PKR 2,580

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: