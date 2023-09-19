Search

Pakistan

‘Eternal Brotherhood-II’: Multi-national special forces exercise begins in Pakistan 

07:16 PM | 19 Sep, 2023
‘Eternal Brotherhood-II’: Multi-national special forces exercise begins in Pakistan 
Source: Twitter

RAWALPINDI – The opening ceremony of multi-national special forces exercise “Eternal Brotherhood-II" was held at Barotha, said military’s media wing on Tuesday.  

The ISPR in a statement said special sorces contingents from Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Turkiye and Uzbekistan are participating in two weeks long exercise.

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited Barotha Garrison and interacted with the exercising participants. Army Chief was briefed on scope of the exercise by General officer Commanding Special Service Group.

The exercise is aimed at further harnessing the historic military to military relations among the friendly countries, including nurturing of joint employment concept, while identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations and benefitting from each other’s experience against terrorism, the ISPR.

Prior to visiting Brotha, the army chief also visited Junior Leadership Academy (JLA) Shinkiari, which is the Center of Excellence for training of Non Commissioned Officers. 

He laid floral wreath at Yadgaar e Shuhada and addressed the participants of the Academy. 

COAS remarked, “Junior Leaders are the backbone of Pakistan Army and are key to success in Conventional and Unconventional Warfare.” 

“Our standard of professionalism and leadership is par excellence compared to any modern army of the world. Junior leaders of Pak Army have proven their mettle in the fields of training, operations and world class competitions across the world”, he concluded. 

On arrival at JLA and Brotha, COAS was received by Inspector General Training & Evaluation.

US-Pakistan’s bilateral military exercise Inspired Gambit 23 underway

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

04:02 PM | 19 Sep, 2023

Somalia launches own biometric identity card system with Pakistan help

03:10 PM | 19 Sep, 2023

Pakistan to roll out digital currency

12:53 PM | 19 Sep, 2023

Foreign investors to get Pakistan’s six-month business visa within ...

10:13 AM | 19 Sep, 2023

Pakistan trashes report claiming it sold weapons to Ukraine for IMF ...

10:35 PM | 18 Sep, 2023

Pakistan's Ministry of Climate Change joins hands with UAE's Blue ...

08:04 PM | 18 Sep, 2023

Pakistan Railways again increases train fares

Advertisement

Latest

07:16 PM | 19 Sep, 2023

‘Eternal Brotherhood-II’: Multi-national special forces exercise begins in Pakistan 

Horoscope

08:40 AM | 19 Sep, 2023

Daily horoscope - 19th September, 2023 

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 19, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296 299.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.7 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.45 797.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.42 42.82
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 770.79 778.79
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 330.78 333.28
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 19, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,960.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 19 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: